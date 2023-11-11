PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —- Since opening its doors on September 11, 2011, Mission BBQ in Panama City has sought to give back to both veterans and active military personnel.

To show their gratitude for both Veterans and Memorial Day the restaurants give veterans a free meal.

At noon, they also held the singing of the National Anthem along with the Colour Guards.

The General Manager at Mission BBQ in Panama City Eric Fieber said its military appreciation is part of their core values.

“You come into the store, you’ll see why,” Fieber said. “I’m very big into helping support military and welcoming all branches in….. We do this because we give back. We give back to people that gave to us. So part of our motto is to give to people that gave for us. So we give back to them as much as we can.”

Fieber said they expect to give out upwards of 700 free meals.