PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMMB) — Many residents in the Panhandle are asking how they can help those who were affected by Hurricane Ian. Mission 850 can help you out.

Mission 850 is a local organization created by a retired youth ministers. The organization is collecting supplies to bring to Fort Myers, Florida.

The organization is asking people to donate items like nonperishable food, diapers, and batteries. The only items Mission 850 is not asking for are clothes.

Donations can be delivered to St. John Evangelist Catholic Church on 1008 Fortune Avenue.

Mission 850 will be taking their first trailer of supplies Monday, October 3.

Mission coordinator Dot Wagner said at some point they will be making trips to Fort Myers and are taking volunteers.

“To help someone who just been hit by a category five storm, like every little bit help,” said Wagner. “So every pack of baby wipes, every eight people willing to make a road trip on the weekend, every donation on the website will go to help those impacted by the storms and every little bit of difference adds up.”

Any group or organization that would like to help or donate, can contact Mission850 and they will help to coordinate a trip.