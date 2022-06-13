PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)— What was once a single day of celebrations, has turned into a week of festivities.

Minority PC is letting freedom ring in celebration of Juneteenth with a series of events for the whole family.

Juneteenth, which officially became a federal holiday last year, is celebrated on June 19. It marks the day when federal troops arrived in Texas in 1865 to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people be freed.

This year’s theme for the celebration is “The ties that bind.”

“The reason that we chose this theme is we wanted to highlight the things that bring us together and in turn bring people of all backgrounds together to celebrate the event,” said Minority PC founder, Alecia Rhodes.

New this year is the “The All Black Affair Party” in which guests are encouraged to wear all black. The event will take place June 17 at 6 p.m. at the Sapp House located at 224 E 3rd Court in Panama City.

The event will feature live music and cuisine from local black chefs. Tickets are $30 in advance and $45 at the door. They can be purchased by calling 813-714-2082.

“This serves as our fundraiser to help us continue to do free events for the community all year long,” said Rhodes.

On June 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be the Juneteenth Festival at Rosenwald High School located at 924 Bay Ave. Admission to the event is free and will feature 35 local vendors and fun activities for the whole family.

On June 19, there will be a Gospel Celebration from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Tommy Oliver Stadium in Panama City. Congressman Al Lawson will speak at the event. There will also be live music and special recognition for area teachers.

On June 24, there will be a free movie showing of the film “Pride” at 1325 Roosevelt Dr. in Glenwood. Those attending are advised to bring their own lawn chair and blankets.