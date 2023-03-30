PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners are deciding what to do with Michael Johnson’s houses.

The former Panama City department head pled guilty earlier this month to stealing more than a million dollars, which he used to buy 11 rental homes.

City officials are in the process of selling his homes bought with stolen funds.

“The city commission has given us approval to go ahead and sell those assets,” Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen said. “The intent is over the next 60 days to put them out for bid.”

McQueen said the city plans to sell all 11 homes to the highest bidder. All proceeds will go back to the Friends of Afterschool Program. Johnson embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars from the program over the last decade.

Once the homes are sold, McQueen said tenants can continue to live in the homes for at least six months, without a change in rent.

“We do not want to have anything that has a negative impact to the current tenants of the homes,” McQueen said.

A third party is now overseeing the homes. Tenants said they have not been in contact with city officials.

McQueen said he doesn’t expect homes to be sold for three to four months, which gives tenants about 10 more months before the new owners could ask them to leave. However, McQueen expects many new landlords to maintain many tenants.

Some residents said they have started saving money to prepare for possible eviction.