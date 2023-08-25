PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — When former Panama City employee Michael Johnson stole funds from the city he purchased homes to rent out.

Now that he’s behind bars the city has to sell those properties in order to return the money to an after-school assistance program.

“The city’s responsibility what the city going to do,” a tenant’s son Melvin Hatcher.

Some Bay County residents feel that by selling the homes purchased with stolen funds. Their lives are being upended now that the city has to sell those properties.

“Panama City, Florida, want to put people out on the low-income budget they don’t have nowhere to go,” Hatcher said. “What they go from here now, you know, they want a fixed income, fixed income and like, $700 to $800 no buddy can afford $1400 and $2,000 a month rent.”

Hatcher’s mother lives in one of the 11 properties that Johnson purchased.

” I want to know what if we’re going to say 850 strong,” Hatcher said. “What are we going to do with the people that are putting up the houses.”

In order to replace the funds Johnson took the city had to sell the homes. They went on the auction block this week.

“We got to liquidate these properties in order to make those accounts whole,” Panama City Commissioner Josh Street said.

Panama City Commissioner Janis Lucas said Johnson took the money from an afterschool program and it has to be returned.

“The afterschool assistance program is offered by the city as an afterschool program for students primarily in the community and through this they are able to get the tutoring and additional educational and experiential opportunities to help them become better learners and to grow educationally,” Lucas said.

Street said the city is working with tenants to make the moving process as seamless as possible.

“The other thing that we’ve added since our last few meetings is we added a $5,000 relocation assistance should they want to leave and move someplace else,” Street said. “I hope with deposits and making sure that their families are unaffected by it.”

Tenants have until next April to move out.

Michael Johnson was sentenced to eight years in prison for the embezzlement scandal.