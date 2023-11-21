PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Convicted murderer Michael Harrison Hunt was back in a Bay County courtroom Tuesday afternoon.

The state conducted what’s known as a Spencer hearing for Hunt to help determine if he would serve life in prison or go to death row.

“I did not shoot this person,” said Hunt. “I was not involved in that, and I think that the evidence was overwhelming that I did not do this.”

It’s been nearly 3 months since Hunt was found guilty of the first-degree murder of Alexandra “Lexie” Elise Peck. He continued to proclaim his innocence despite the evidence stacked against him.

“It was not Michael Hunt for a fact. These guys were skinny. I was 264 lbs. I couldn’t run. My knees are shot. I jumped out of airplanes for several years in the military. I wouldn’t put myself in that position.”

The defense called Dr. Micah Johnson to the stand to testify. He explained how sociological factors from Hunt’s childhood could’ve affected his life trajectory.

“Mr. Hunt was exposed to diverse forms of trauma and adversity throughout his childhood, and his adolescent years that affected him throughout his development as an adult,” said Dr. Johnson.

But when cross-examined, Dr. Johnson says Hunt didn’t explicitly say his past traumatized him.

“He expressed it in a way. He didn’t specifically, well, he expressed it by not expressing it. His siblings describe it as he was never given a chance to process.”

Hunt said he prepared a statement but went on a rant about how he’s been wrongfully convicted. He challenged Judge Shonna Young Gay saying she picked a quote “contaminated jury.” He also claims he was judged based on race, not evidence.

“He saw a face, a black face. How many black men come in this courtroom, falsely accused because we’re black,” said Hunt. “What is the evidence, detectives? What’s the evidence, Kristian Shaw?”

Hunt showed no remorse for his actions.

He’ll be sentenced on January 11th. The jury recommended the death penalty in a 10-to-2 vote.