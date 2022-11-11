PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s only fitting on Veterans Day that a special group of veterans had a reunion. Friday night, divers from Sealab gathered to share stories about their experimental journey from the 60s.

For the first time in almost 20 years, the forefathers of the Sealab are in Panama City.

Sealabs were an experimental underwater habitat that the Navy designed and a select group of divers lived in them for periods of time.

On Friday, several divers shared their stories and the community took the time to admire their hard work. They gathered at the Center for the Arts in Panama City.

The Sealab I exhibit at the Man in the Sea Museum is located on Panama City Beach. The president of the museum said he is honored to know these Sealab veterans.

“These men did what has never been done and because of it, we’ve had all sorts of deep-sea exploration and oil field work and things like that,” president Stephen Greier said. “So these are the forefathers of maybe diving and saturation diving and we’re just so blessed to have them here.”

The reunion will continue on Saturday at the Man in the Sea Museum. There will be food trucks, a cake to celebrate Sealab, and a chance to even meet the aquanauts. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.