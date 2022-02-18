ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) – St. Andrews will be naming a new Salty Dog Mayor in just one week.

Operation Spay Bay hosted a get-together Friday, for some of the candidates.

Lucky

Lucky is a seven-year-old chihuahua who loves cuddling and sitting in the sun. She was a rescue dog.

Betty Boop is a three-year-old labradoodle. She is a certified therapy dog and is very active around St. Andrews.

Betty Boop

Gemma is a five-year-old mixed breed rescue from the bay county animal shelter. She loves other animals and is a natural-born protector.

Kyrah is a three-year-old Belgian Malawi. She is obedience trained and loves socializing with other dogs and people.

The Salty Dog Mayor serves as the ambassador for St. Andrews, making appearances at events around town.

Gemma

For every vote, one dollar will be donated to Operation Spay Bay.

Office assistant Cathy Harpe said all the money raised will help Operation Spay Bay pay for pet surgeries.

“If someone were to come to us and say ‘I can’t afford to get my pet spayed or neutered’ like if they are on a fixed income or just going through a hard time it is something we can help them out with and say we’ll cover it for you,” Harpe said.

Harpe said this is the fifth year Operation Spay Bay has partnered with the Historic St. Andrews Waterfront Partnership

The new mayor will be announced at the Market at St. Andrews next Saturday, February 26.

Kyrah

Operation Spay Bay will be at the event, offering a low-cost vaccine clinic and check-ups for your pup.

“We are going to be doing a low-cost vaccine clinic from 9-noon,” Harpe said. “We will be offering free rabies vaccines, 10 dollar doctors exams and we’ll have all the shots available.”

Click HERE to vote for your favorite candidate.