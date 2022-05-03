PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Grab your lightsaber and prepare for a galactic-sized celebration! Downtown Panama City is set to host Star Wars Day on Wednesday, May 4th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event is free.

It will take place at the Center for the Arts parking lot, 19 E. Fourth St. and local businesses of the galaxies will come together with all things Star Wars for kids and their families.

There will be popular Star Wars characters in attendance, including Jedi Knights, members of the Rebel Alliance and young Padawans. You’re encouraged to attend in your favorite costume!

The event began last year, and this year event organizers are ensuring this year will be bigger and better.

“It’s so great to see everyone come together from the young kids to the adults to partake in the fandom of Star Wars,” said event organizer, Aaron Rich.

“There will be a Jedi training course, raffles, and a scavenger hunt. The Star Wars characters will be hidden across 14 downtown businesses for kids to find them and get prizes,” said Rich.

Bay Arts Alliance will also have a table for kids to build their own lightsaber and Yoda mask.

Rich said he hopes the event will grow in the years to come.