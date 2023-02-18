PANAMA CITY. Fla (WMBB) — Comic Emporium hosted well-known comic book artist Michael Shelfer.

Shelfer has worked as a comic artist for over 20 years, with his work being featured in several Marvel comic books, Buffy the Vampire Slayer collector’s edition, and Ghostbusters.

The Comic Emporium hosted a meet and greet where comic book fans and art enthusiasts could watch him draw and get signed work.

Shelfer’s most recent projects have been flying off the shelves.

“The first issue of Dune House Harken sold out at the distributor level on Day one. So they wanted me to do another cover for the reprint. And that’s what came out this past Wednesday”

If you weren’t able to your hands on Shelfer’s most recent work, the nerds at Comic Emporium said they always carry Shefler’s work as soon as it is released.

Coming up at the beginning of march the emporium will be hosting the red Power Ranger Jason Faunt.