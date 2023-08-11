PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Martin Theater Company is hosting an art auction next Friday to raise money for local elementary schools’ theater programs.

The art pieces being auctioned off are pieces the theater has collected over the past few years that need new homes. Since the theater closed its doors after Hurricane Michael, students haven’t had a place to practice and perform their plays.

Martin Theater Company started an initiative by hiring theater professionals to help the kids put on productions at their schools. The company hopes to raise enough money to fund multiple schools’ fall productions.

“We love all of this art. We want you to love it, too,” said Martin Theater Executive Director Barbara McMinis. “We want you to come, take it home, and know that what you’re doing is you’re helping a really worthy program. The teachers love it, and so we really want to expand it and make it better. The only way we can do that is by making money.”

The auction will be held at the Center for the Arts in downtown Panama City. The gallery opens tomorrow so the public can preview the art being auctioned in advance.