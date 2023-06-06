PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Maritime Academy Charter School opened last August and is growing its facilities.

The renovations are essential as school officials are adding a sophomore class and hope to attract more freshmen.

“We only have about a quarter of our building,” Maritime Academy Principal Jamie Vickers said. “By the time fall starts we will be about 50% of capacity, according to the building. We have an entire upstairs. So by the time our current students are seniors, we will be completely 100% occupancy for this building.”

The advanced equipment, used by students for aquatic activities and simulations, requires an ample amount of space as well.

“We also offer construction certifications to include we have a forklift simulator so our students will start out with the forklift simulator,” Vickers said. “And then once they come to a proficiency level that we are comfortable with, we actually have a forklift here on campus.”

Vickers said the Maritime Academy strives to make its students as well-rounded as possible by offering a plethora of hands-on activities inside and outside of the classroom.

“We have some really good leadership programs,” Vicker said. “We have the Civil Air Patrol meets here for those interested in the Air Force. We have the sea cadets for those interested in the Navy. We have underwater R-O-V and a lot of partnerships with a lot of environmental agencies, with people interested in oceanography or marine science. So if it’s about the water, this is a great school.”

It’s unknown how long construction will last, but some portions of the school will be ready by fall.

