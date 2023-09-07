PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Commissioners are once again mulling over the future of the Marina Civic Center.

On Thursday city officials allowed us to go inside and see the damages caused by Hurricane Michael in 2018.

They hoped FEMA would declare it a total loss and provide enough money to rebuild, but that didn’t happen.

So, now the city is considering its options.

Thursday they told residents that they could leave it as is, they could repair the outside, they could completely renovate the facility and make it usable again, or they could demolish it and replace it with something else, like an outdoor amphitheater.

“Right now as it sits, we’ve got enough money to really do the demolition of the facility, it’s about $500,000, we also have insurance proceeds that we’ve yet to identify what projects those are going to go to,” Ward 4 Commissioner Josh Street said. “So when we get to our strategic priorities workshop, we’ve got about $30 million. We’ve got to identify where that’s going to get spent and where we’re going to apply that for our other projects.”

Not everyone thinks demolition is the best option.

Some residents told commissioners they have fond memories of events they attended at the civic center.

They also pointed to some of the famous acts that have performed on the stage.

Some commissioners don’t want to destroy anything until they decide what will replace it.

But everyone agrees the city needs more money.

“We’re going to be looking for funding, we’re looking for government partnerships, we’re looking for philanthropic dollars, we’re looking for anybody who’s willing to partner with us because this is a very heavy lift,” Ward 3 Commissioner Brian Grainger added. “And it’s not something that Panama City can lift on its own. If we have to lift it ourselves, we are likely to wind up with an amphitheater.”

The commission will have to vote on demolition during their September 26th meeting.

If they don’t, their current $500,000 bid will expire on October 4th.