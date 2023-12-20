PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Students at Margaret K. Lewis and Breakfast Point Academy are continuing the holiday tradition of their Christmas program.

The festivities consist of live and pre-recorded musical performances, time on the playground, and taking Christmas-related craft projects like painting ornaments.

The Christmas program has been going on for more than 50 years.

Breakfast Point Academy has been a part of the celebration for the last three years.

18 Breakfast Point students got the chance to watch the Margaret K. Lewis students perform this year.

“We hope this will continue from now till forever. I mean, that’s a great experience. Clint mentioning how his kids ask about it every year speaks volumes that they enjoy coming here. And I know our kids do, too. They learn a lot from each other,” Margaret K. Lewis Principal Lori Hast said.

The program gives the MKL students the chance to spend time with non-disabled kids.

Hast and Breakfast Point Academy Principal Clint Whitfield agree that they’re glad they get to participate in the program and are already looking forward to next year.