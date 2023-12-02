PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The rain didn’t stop, nearly a thousand people from getting out and hitting the pavement this morning for the ‘Daybreak 76’ Panama City Beach Marathon. Our News 13’s morning Anchor Kelsey Peck also ran her first half marathon today!

Hosted by the Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce, runners from across the U.S. participated in the Boston Marathon qualifier.

For those looking for a bit of a shorter course, the race officials also offered a half marathon and a 5-kilometer race.

President and CEO of Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce Kristopher McLane said the event also brings a great boost to the local economy.

“So just with this time of the year, it’s great for people to come here,” McLane said. “They come to here to shop. They come here to have this event. They stay in the hotels, they eat at the restaurants. It’s just really great to do this event. It helps the Panama City Beach Chamber. It helps the community, and it’s just a lot of fun for these people.”

Those who decided not to participate in Saturday’s race due to the weather were able to defer their entry fee over to next year’s race.

McLane said a portion of this year’s proceeds will go to Gulf Coast State College.