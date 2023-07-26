PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A New York man was arrested by the Panama City Police Department on Monday for allegedly using a fraudulent identification and credit card.

PCPD says 32-year-old Jeremie Edward Johnson was arrested near City Electric in Panama City for a $1,400 order that was placed with a fake credit card.

Investigators said when patrol units showed up, Johnson left the business and attempted to flee. Panama City Beach Police K-9s located him and he was taken into custody.

Through further investigation, police said they learned the fake identification was in the name of a deceased person from Alabama. He used the identification card to rent a U-haul truck, officials said. They also found a Georgia identification card.

Johnson is charged with fraudulent use of a credit card, unauthorized possession of an ID, criminal use of a personal ID, resisting arrest without violence, and criminal attempt to commit grand theft.

This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information in this incident, call the Panama Police Department at 850-873-3100.