PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Some four-legged friends need your help this holiday season.

Volunteers at Lucky Puppy Dog Rescue are asking for food and cleaning supply donations at their Holiday Pet Food Drive event on Saturday.

“Our surrenders are up, our donations are down, and as a 501c3 organization, we’re charity-run,” said Lucky Puppy Dog Rescue Volunteer Beverley Walterson. “We don’t have an income that comes in on a regular basis. All of our operating costs are from donations.”

This is the first year Lucky Puppy is partnering with John Douglas Insurance for the event. Donors have the chance to win some prizes.

“We are going to provide Chick-fil-A for the first 20 donors,” John Douglas Insurance Sales Manager John Messer said. “We’re also going to be giving away a 55-inch smart TV. Everyone that comes to donate to Lucky Puppy gets an entry.”

You can also enroll for health insurance.

“It is open enrollment for health insurance and that’s what we do. We’re the local Florida blue affiliate,” Messer said. “They can help the dogs and get their health insurance knocked out all in one shot.”

It’s all in an effort to help dogs like Bato find their fur-ever homes.

“Bato is our best big boy,” said Walterson. “He is about two years old and has a super sweet temperament, as you can see. He’s just a big old couch potato, he’s a love bug. He wants his forever home for his Christmas.”

The shelter is in dire need of assistance. They already house over 200 dogs and expect more. Volunteers say consistent donations are crucial to keep them afloat.

“If we could get to a point where all of our followers did like a monthly donation of $5, then if we have 20,000 followers, then that $5 from 20,000 followers every month is substantial.”

The event will be held in the Walmart parking lot on 23rd Street from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, November 25.

Lucky Puppy has other events coming up this holiday season as well. They’ll have a pet adoption at History Class Brewing Co. in Downtown Panama City this Sunday, November 26. On December 9, they’ll be hosting another food and supply drive at Suncoast Pets in Panama City Beach. Pups can get their pictures taken with Santa Claus.