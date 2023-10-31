PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City is getting a new steakhouse.

After discussions with the City that took just under a month, a new LongHorn Steakhouse location broke ground at the Panama City Square near the 23rd St. Walmart.

Panama City Commissioner Brian Grainger says he hopes the City can continue welcoming new projects.

“One of the things that I’ve worked with the city on is to try to get this timeline faster. And so how do we be proactive in this when somebody comes to us and says ‘We want to invest in Panama City.’ That’s what we want, that’s what we love. How do we work through that and make that faster? And the team here at the city hall has done an amazing job in getting that timeline down a lot, a lot faster,” said Grainger

While negotiations were quick, there is still no word on when the location is expected to be completed.