PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A nearly 100-year-old building in Panama City has a new life.

The Page Building is now loft-style apartments. In its previous lives, The Page Building was a carpenters’ union, a bakery, a butcher shop, and a law office.

Property owners spent the last year creating one, two, and three-bedroom apartments.

There’s a total of eight available. They’ve tried to preserve some of the look and feel of an industrial space. The apartments feature old wood trusses, exposed electrical and plumbing. They even found an old ghost mural on the outside of the building.

“We tried to plug in as many historical items that were here already in the building so if we had a patch of floor, we use the word that we found on site, the lockers like we talked about they’re from Arnold High School we restored those,” property manager Lacy Branch Counts said. “We thought that be a fun twist to kind of make it feel. Yeah, it feels like it’s something you find in Brooklyn, Savannah, Charleston but it’s true to Panama City.”

One-year leases are still available. For more information click here or call 850-814-9110.