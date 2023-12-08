PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local woman is trying to make sure those in need feel the joy this holiday season.

But Project Feeding and Serving our Homeless and Hungry is doing more than just meals this Christmas. Organizers are collecting brand-new items like blankets, jackets, t-shirts, socks, and more, to make Christmas bundles.

They’re also collecting toys for those families who have children. On December 21, the bundles will be handed out during the Christmas dinner at the Marie Motel in downtown Panama City. Dinner includes ham, chicken, mashed potatoes, and vegetables.

“The month of October through December seems like depression goes in the air and with it going in the air, with already living on the streets, they’re already without the basic necessities of life that we have and so anything we can do, it’s on our heart to encourage them not to give up,” organization founder Machell Akins said.

If you like to donate items or money, drop it off at the UPS Store in Panama City on 23rd Street. The last day to donate is December 18.