PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local woman had an exciting 100th birthday celebration on Thursday.

Jewel Taylor has lived in Bay County since 1962. Local first responders took time out of their day to drive by with their lights and sirens on, some even stayed to enjoy cake with her afterward.

“That was really nice, thank you I don’t know who arranged that but that was nice,” Taylor said.

Taylor’s whole day was special. Her caretaker even brought her a special breakfast.

“You should’ve seen what she brought me to eat, she brought me pancakes, sausage and biscuits, cookies, a pie,” Taylor said.

Her grandson also stopped by to share what his grandma means to him.

“It’s my life, you know this but I have a really small family, I don’t have any kids or grandkids so she’s about all I got left other than my in-laws and my wife,” her grandson Luke Norris said.

Taylor said she isn’t in the best shape but she is doing okay health-wise.

“I’m not sick, but I’m in bad bad shape, can hardly get out of bed, can’t do nothing, can’t hold nothing, can hardly write or nothing,” Taylor said.

However, don’t let that fool you, Taylor still has a lot of kick.

Here’s what she said during a recent visit to the doctor’s office.

“I told him I’d see him in a year, I said I’ll be back,” Taylor said.

Taylor’s grandson, Luke, said she even still keeps up with her own checkbook.