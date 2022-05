PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local trucking company is on the hunt for more employees.

Groendyke Transport will host a hiring event in Southport this Thursday.

Potential candidates will have the opportunity to check out the terminal and ask questions to employers.

The local trucking company requires a valid CDL A, and they offer tank training.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 6734 Ellis Road.

