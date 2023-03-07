PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Power and Light (FPL) is partnering with the Panama City-based nonprofit ‘Grand Rising’.

The partnership is part of FPL’s annual ‘Power to Care’ event.

“We organize events like this all over the FPL territory,” Florida Power and Light Senior External Affairs Manager Shane Bayett said. “ We selected this site in Panama City because last year we actually supported this nonprofit Grand Rising community gardens with a donation to help them get irrigation to this site.”

This year they chose ‘Grand Rising’ which was started by Bay High School teacher Nancy Williams.

She wanted to share her love of gardening while helping the community.

Williams chose the Glenwood community to be the site for the organization’s first project.

It will be located on Elm Avenue.

“Lately we’ve been hearing a lot about the term food desert, which means basically that there aren’t any grocery stores in the area,” Grand Rising Community Garden Executive Director Nancy Williams said. “People need fresh produce and in that area, it’s pretty difficult to get.”

In addition to helping solve the accessibility problem, the organization also wants to teach others about composting, food production, and the environment.

FPL helped Williams make her dream a reality.

“This was a blank lot when they started engaging with us,” Bayett said. “And since then, you know, we’ve talked about getting water to the site. Now you see dozens of planters that we’ve built and constructed today that’ll be ready for planting this spring.”

Once complete, members of the community will be able to ‘adopt’ a box, and plant a private garden.

“There are people in this community that can take advantage of this community garden, can come out and plant their own fruits and vegetables and garden for their own food source,” Bayett said.

Williams said anyone with an interest in gardening can adopt a box.

To adopt a box email Grand Rising at info@grandrisingpc.com.