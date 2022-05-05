PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — This Cinco de Mayo is the one-year anniversary of the opening of a local taco truck.

Buddies Seth Carpenter and Ian Weber are celebrating the special milestone.

“Thought about who else would do it with me… Got Ian to help out and he’s been doing great, so we’ve just been running it together and things have been going fairly smoothly,” Carpenter said. “Especially for a first year, a lot of learning experiences, but we’re getting there slowly but surely.”

Weber said their menu represents the business’s namesake.

“We like to keep the food weird,” he said. “So like last summer, we did the famous watermelon ceviche, which was a giant hit. So far, it’s the only place I know that you can get street corn. So different things like that, we try to set ourselves apart from all the other taco places we have around town.”

Weber and Carpenter have been on this truck for the past year, but they have even bigger plans for the future.

“We’ve been trying to just keep the truck moving, getting it out there, letting everyone know that we’re here, especially before the new storefront opens up,” Carpenter said.

The duo is opening up a brick-and-mortar restaurant off of Oak Avenue later this year.

“We’ll have more food options, beer, inside seating, outdoor seating… Should be a blast,” Carpenter said. “We’re going to try to have events as often as we can.”

The pair said the past year in the taco truck has been a weird and exciting time.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Weber said “Getting a lot of support from the community has been awesome, too.”

The taco truck is open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, and from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays in the alley behind History Class Brewing Company.