Local school to host dinner fundraiser featuring notable politicians

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Like many schools in the area the Covenant Christian School in Panama City, suffered immense damage since Hurricane Michael and is still continuing to rebuild for their 180 kindergarten through twelfth grade students.

The school will host hosting Candidate for Governor of Texas and former Florida US Congressman, Lt. Colonel Allen West, for a fundraising dinner. The evening event will be held at Edgewater Beach Resort starting at 5:30 p.m.

“All the proceeds go back to the school as we continue to make improvements after Hurricane Michael,” said Principal Michael Sabo.

Along with Lt. Colonel Allen West, Florida CFO, Jimmy Patronis and Florida House of Representatives member Jay Trumbull will be speaking on the topics of Family, Faith, and Freedom. Trumbull is an alumni of the school. The evening will consist of a VIP Meet and Greet, full-course dinner, and live auction.

Some of the items featured at the live auction items featured are an in-home chef experience, a diamond tennis bracelet, and various rifles.

Tickets are $100 and can be purchased here.