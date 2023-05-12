PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local family in need will soon be able to move into a brand new home thanks to some people who know a thing or two about houses.

The Central Panhandle Association of Realtors (CPAR) is building its second Habitat for Humanity home in Panama City.

CPAR has raised $70,000 for this home. Members gathered Friday morning for the ceremonial hammering of the first nail on the 3-bedroom 2-bathroom home.

“It’s always awesome when we can find people to sponsor the homes and this is what we call our first nail,” Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Angela Klopf said. “For that, we put the boards out for what we will start the framing with and everybody is able to come up and put a nail in that home that will go up. Most importantly, the new family gets to do that.”

Stormee Guitreau will be the home’s owner. She said she and her kids have had it rough and they’re really excited to have a new place to call their own.

“We have a rocky background,” Guitreau said. “I grew up in addiction and destruction pretty much. I want to break the cycle. I want to be able to have my kids grow up in a normal setting and that wouldn’t be possible without them so we’re so grateful.”

Habitat and CPAR hope to have Guitreau and her kids settled into the home by the end of the year.

CPAR officials said they plan to continue sponsoring and building Habitat for Humanity homes in the future.