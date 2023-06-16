PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local affordable housing management company is being recognized for its performance.

Royal American Management has been ranked in the top 10 by the National Affordable Housing Management Association.

NAHMA ranks companies based on how well they run a clean, safe, and affordable housing property.

Royal American manages over 300 properties across the southeast, some in the Bay, Walton, Franklin, Jackson, and Calhoun counties. They accommodate low-income families, affordable senior living, and properties for intellectually and developmentally disabled residents.

Company officials said they make sure their clients are happy.

“Talk to them daily and it really makes us feel good to be able to do something good for people but in the whole picture, we feel like it’s just really important what is happening and what we’re doing, we really are trying to help people and to make a better life for people,” Vice President of Business Development Amy Ausley said.

Click here to learn more about royal american management.