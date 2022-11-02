PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —The LEAD Coalition received a big boost from a large corporation. They met tonight at the Sapp House to celebrate the $10,000 donation.

The donation from Florida Power & Light became LEAD’s first platinum sponsor.

A portion of the donation will help fund the STEM team. That’s a summer program for students to attend different summer camps.

The money will also help fund other programs like homeowner assistance, emergency shelter for the homeless, and food distribution.

LEAD Coalition Executive Director Janice Lucas said the donation will go a long way.

“Doing this work can be can be lonely, it can be thankless, it can be heart-wrenching and to know that others support it and support helping those in our community to lead better lives, it’s really encouraging,” Lucas said.

“You know, the coalition has really grown and it started out in a small neighborhood working on trying to increase social opportunity and address racial injustice,” LEAD Coalition Bice Chair Alvin Peters said. “And it’s really grown now to address the discrimination and the effects of the pandemic.”

LEAD is an acronym for leadership, empowerment, and authentic development. LEAD’s goal is to help support the underserved communities in Bay County.