PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Andre Boyd is Chairman of Rotary International’s District 6940, which stretches from Pensacola to the Big Bend.

The district is organizing a place for volunteers to stay Wednesday night, as they pass through Bay County on their way to the impact zone.

“We have Disaster Aid USA, which is a Rotary partner coming from Louisiana to help aid with the hurt. With the hurricane efforts,” Boyd said.

Red Cross volunteers from both Pensacola and Panama City are also helping provide aid.

They rode out the storm at a storm shelter in Tallahassee.

“Once it’s deemed safe with the local officials, then our volunteers will go out into the field and begin assessing the client’s needs,” the Executive Director of

Red Cross Terri Jenkins says volunteers do whatever they can to help.

“The volunteers who are doing damage assessment or getting out and meeting with the clients,” Jenkins said.

The Red Cross has also distributed supplies.

“The trailers usually consist of cots, blankets, hygiene kits, comfort care kits. Gosh, tarps, water,” Jenkins said. “Even little comfort items for children, you know, because young children, they don’t understand, you know, oftentimes, you know, what’s going on in a situation like this. There’s a little bit of everything for everybody.”

Together Jenkins said nearly 400 volunteers from across the US will join the effort to help those affected by Hurricane Idalia.