PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Health Task Force is getting the band back together, but this time with a new name.

The health collaborative is rebranding to become the Panhandle Health Alliance.

The group all but disbanded in the wake of Hurricane Michael and the pandemic over the last four years.

Now, the different agencies, health care providers, and community partners are regrouping to help better the health of the community.

“You’re gathering knowledge and information about different programs and services that are available to the people in the community, and you’re bringing that back to your agency and you’re able to share that with the people that come in,” BayCares Director Maryann Roberts said. “So, my program, we serve adults, but these adults have children so we want to know what services are available to the children as well because if somebody comes into my office and they have a 10-year-old, I want to be able to help that 10-year-old get the services they need as well.”

As part of the rebrand, the Panhandle Health Alliance is expanding its reach to some of the outer counties, to increase awareness of health tools in Bay County.