PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — First responders from all across Bay County gathered at Gulf Coast State College this week as part of a comprehensive active shooting training.

The Department of Homeland Security and FEMA-funded Active Shooter Incident Management (ASIM) training program is designed to simulate several different real-world incidents.

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said he is thrilled to have been able to bring this training to Bay County.

“As sheriff, one of the most stressful things to me in the six, seven years that I’ve been sheriff is making sure that we as a community and that means our school district, our law enforcement, our fire, and EMS are ready to respond to one of these situations,” Ford said. “I hope we never have to do it.”

The $80,000 program requires first responders from every division to work together in multiple different emergency scenarios.

“The beauty of this system is that now you have all these disciplines that are going to be on the same page when and if something happens in Bay County,” Captain David Baldwin with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said. “We are all better trained. We all have great communication, and we’ll all work very well together when and if something does happen.”

Participants were split into different assignments like they would in a real-world scenario.

“It will be automatic when we get on the scene that we’re establishing contact teams that are going and hunting the bad guy,” Ford said. “We’re establishing rescue task forces where fire, EMS, and law enforcement are joining together in teams and going in and rescuing the wounded. Law enforcement is there to protect both the wounded as well as the fire and EMS people. We’re getting treatment to them quickly.”

During one of Thursday’s scenarios, instructor Bill Godfrey said the Bay County team broke a five-year nationwide response record.

“They dealt with the suspect,” Godfrey said. “They dealt with the injured and got them all transported off the scene in 24 minutes. It was a remarkable job.”

This nationwide program visits a different community almost every week to perform these training exercises with local first responders.