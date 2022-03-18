PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– You’ve probably heard the old saying, “Let’s paint the town red,” but what if there was an event that allowed you to literally paint the town? The FLluxe Art Festival is taking over Downtown Panama City and allowing artists to decorate the streets with beautiful chalk artwork.

The fun kicks off at 4 p.m. Friday on Harrison Ave. and in the Destination Panama City building parking lot. The fun continues into Saturday, March 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“After a fantastic first year, we wanted to up our game with some additional elements,” said Jayson Kretzer, executive director of Bay Arts Alliance. “So in addition to adding more street painters, we’ll have family-friendly art projects, more musicians, art cars, and a temporary graffiti wall for folks to try their hand at spray painting.”

The event will feature some artists at the national level, plus, several local artists and schools will be joining in the fun, creating chalk art pieces in the Destination Panama City parking lot.

The Panama City Center for the Arts is also inviting the community to help fill up their parking lot with chalk art butterflies. All supplies will be on hand and it’s free to participate.

“It is so great to have art come to life and be an outlet for people especially after the devastation from Hurricane Michael and the pandemic,” said Tori Haudenschild, Education and Events Manager for Bay Arts Alliance.