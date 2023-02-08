PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local CrossFit company is beginning a monthly food fight to help a local food pantry.

They’re pitching in to help Yoga coach, Sally Sparks, who founded the Angel Food Pantry.

The Cross-Fitting company will host the monthly food fight called the Avenger’s Competition.

One CrossFit class will challenge another workout class to see who can fill a box to the top with items to donate to the Angel Food Pantry.

The director of the Angel Food Pantry, Sally Sparks, has been operating independently for nearly 14 years.

“This is something she has been pouring her heart into for many many years,” athlete Jessica Kelley said. “And, the least we can do is support our friend and help our friend fill her pantry so that she can then turn around and go help out others in need.”

Kelley is part of the 12 p.m., or what they call, the Nooners Team.

She said Sparks shared what she believes is an increase in the hunger crisis in Bay County, but a decrease in food donations to the Angel Pantry.

Some families in need don’t have what they need to get through what Kelley said is the red tape to receive what they need from the government.

Athletes will spend each week trying to fill a different box. The winners get the chance to challenge different workout classes.

All donations can be made directly to Sally Sparks at the Crossfit in Panama City.