PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s only been a week since Hurricane Idalia hit the Big Bend, but many communities have already started their long road to recovery.

La Pera’s General Contracting will be going to Perry to talk to victims about insurance matters and rebuilding, but they aren’t going empty handed. They loaded a truck full of essentials like diapers, cleaning supplies, and non-perishable food during their donations collection and food truck night.

“We’re trying to do a drive to get supplies, so we’re going to head over tomorrow, over to the Perry area to hand out supplies, see if we can help,” said La Pera’s General Contracting Owner Alex La Pera. “We generally go to storms for about eight years now. We go in there and help deal with insurance, navigate all that stuff, and we’re licensed general contractors and roofers.”

La Pera’s General Contracting does home renovations and demolition, but the company also assists homeowners with insurance, making sure they get the money they need to rebuild their lives. La Pera also wants to help the community that helped us after Hurricane Michael.

“We brought a couple of office staff. They can sit down with anybody that needs help with insurance, and I can sit with them and handle all that stuff and make sure they’re covered correctly and get them set up to where we can help them walk through the process from start to finish to make sure they get the right money they need to rebuild their house,” said La Pera.

That’s What Cheese Said Food Truck Owner Daric Freeman is putting his proceeds into a grocery trip. He plans to take the groceries and his food truck to Perry to cook hot meals for storm victims.

“I like feeding people so I can come in and feed a whole bunch of people, spend the day, make sure everybody has a cold bottle of water and a hot meal and while they’re getting taken care of with their other stuff, and then we can come home and restock and do it all over again,” said Freeman.

La Pera said he and his team will go as far as they can distributing relief supplies before they run out.