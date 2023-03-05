PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The bays around here may start to look cleaner shortly thanks to a local conservation group.

St. Andrew and St. Joseph Bays Estuary Program are working to create a plan to preserve the waters.

The FSU Panama City organization is teaching the community facts about estuaries.

On Sunday several representatives manned the tent at the Emerald Coast Boat Show. Information about the estuary program was given out.

There was even an opportunity to touch, hold, and feel some of the creatures of the bay, like crabs and shrimp.

They are looking to protect and restore the natural resources in the waterways.

Two public workshops will take place this upcoming week.

On Monday, March 6, it will be at Destination Panama City.

On Tuesday, March 7 it will be in the Port Inn Event Hall in Gulf County.