PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Free food was offered to anyone in need on Monday.

First Baptist Church of Panama City partnered with “Feeding Gulf Coast” to provide groceries for those in need. Organizers said they have served 5,000 people since June of 2021.

Two weeks ago, over 300 residents picked up groceries from the giveaway. Volunteers said with the paper mill shutting down, the church is expecting attendance to increase.

The drive restarted last summer year after being forced to stop from Hurricane Michael and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s such a need in the county and our pastor wanted us to start this back. we were in big business, did this every week up the street until the hurricane came,” volunteer Joe Bailey said.

The food giveaway today included produce and non-perishable items.

First Baptist Church will continue hosting the food giveaway every other Monday at 9:30 a.m. at the 6th Street and Grace Ave.