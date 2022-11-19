PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Cars were lined up at Bill “H” Haisten’s Christmas tree lot before their gates opened Saturday morning.

This tree lot has been a tradition in the Panhandle for over 30 years.

All proceeds from the sale of the Fraser Firs go back to the Boys and Girls Club of Bay County. Within the first hour, over 100 trees were sold.

This lot brings the community together to kick off the holiday season.

“It definitely puts you in the Christmas spirit, you know, it really does,” Boys and Girls Club of Bay County CEO Hank Hill said. “The holidays are here, Thanksgiving is next week and it’s just a great tradition that families have. They come out and they buy their Christmas tree from us. A lot of times we’ll take a selfie of them right in front of their tree when they find the perfect one and it just fosters community and I like I said, it gets you in the holiday spirit.”

The lot will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. but will be closed on Thanksgiving day. Hill said the second shipment of Christmas trees will arrive on November 30.