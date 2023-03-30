PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local non-profit continues to give back to the community.

This time, the 100+ Women of Bay County presented a check to the Girls Inc. nonprofit organization.

100+ Women of Bay County meet four times a year, for only one hour each time.

Each person donates $100 dollars. The group listens to several organizations before voting for who they think should receive the funds.

This time it was Girls Inc. who will use the money to inspire girls in the Bay County community.

“Girls in Bay County to be strong, smart and bold, just like we’ve been doing for the past 49 years in Bay County so we appreciate it,” a representative from Girls Inc said. “We’re so excited to be the first recipients of these ladies’ generosity.”

