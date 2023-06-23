PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — This week is Certified Nursing Assistant appreciation week. A handful of local CNAs enjoyed a sweet treat courtesy of VITAS Healthcare.

Friday afternoon the “Rolling Cones” ice cream truck stopped by the Community Health and Rehabilitation Center in Panama City.

CNA nurses enjoyed two scoops of ice cream with as many toppings as they wanted. VITAS is the on-site hospice provider at the rehab center and has first-hand seen how vital CNAs are to the healthcare community.

They said this is just a small gesture for the dedication they show towards patients and families daily.

“We are here to celebrate CNAs, they are the backbone of the healthcare industry, they’re exceptional care compassion, and support that they offer patients and families is truly selfless and inspiring,” Director of market development Melissa Tidwell said.