PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Toy Box strip club was torn down in Panama City on Wednesday.

It will be replaced by a three-story multi-use commercial building owned by Meyers Electric LLC.

“The reason why it’s being demolished is actually for something better,” Panama City Commissioner Josh Street said. “Something that’s going to benefit our community for generations to come.”

Neighboring businesses also think the change will be beneficial to 15th Street.

“We want this town clean, and this is a huge step,” Manager of Papa Joe’s Rich Johnson said. “It being right across the street from us, we want it as much as, if not more than anybody.”

He said some undesirable traffic from the Toy Box came to Papa Joe’s. That isn’t the only business thrilled by the change.

“We’re grateful that since it’s the gateway to Panama City, that this is changing the face when people cross that bridge and come into this side of Bay County,” Central Panhandle Association of Realtors CEO Debbie Ashbrook said.

The Toy Box closed in December. Meyers Electric plans to begin construction at the end of this year.