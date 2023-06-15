PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ immigration bill is causing some concerns for local business owners.

Some local business owners gathered Thursday to discuss how they will be impacted by the bill, those in attendance said immigrants fill many of their positions.

“The undocumented workers or I should say the immigrant workers that come here take up a lot of the jobs because the local community is not enough people that are wanting to take jobs so they fill that job position,” local business owner Marie Singh said.

Not having enough people to hire worries one business owner.

“I need to run a business, you know I mean, it’s just the way it is and you have, for instance, workers from Jamaica who have a drive to succeed here in America, and then we’ve got a pool of workers here that are local that come and go,” Sean Whitley said.

Some places have already lost workers and had to shut down.

“A lot of businesses have closed their doors, a lot of people are short-staffed, they’re cutting their hours and they’re cutting down with the bill being in place, there’s not much that we can do to change it,” Marla-Gay Barnett said.

One solution recommended at Thursday’s meeting is for companies to become E-Verified. Any private employer that has 25 or more employees will be required to use the E-Verify system on July 1.

In the meantime, Barnett is hoping things will change over the next few years.

“Put some kind of preparations in place to make the process of getting employment documentation and all those things just a little bit easier for people who want to work, because if the employer should speak up, they will tell you that 95% of the people that they hire in this community are immigrants,” Barnett said.

Governor DeSantis said this bill is “the most ambitious anti-illegal immigration bill ever brought forth.” The bill officially goes into effect on July 1.