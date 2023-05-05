PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — While Friday is Cinco de Mayo, it is also the end of ‘Law Week’ here in the United States.

Law Day celebrates the rule of law and how everyone is equal under the law.

Attorney Jay Manuel and Waylon Thompson carried on an 18-year tradition, throwing their law picnic at the offices of Manuel & Thompson.

Lawyers, judges, law enforcement officers, and others enjoyed the barbeque lunch.

Over the years, the picnic has evolved into quite an event with catered food, live music, and camaraderie.

“One of the things that we wanted to do back years ago is get the legal community together along with the law enforcement,” Thompson said. “We came up with the idea, “Hey, we already celebrate law day here in our country.’ We decided we’d have a picnic back here close to the courthouse so it’d be very convenient for everybody to come over.”

President Dwight D. Eisenhower established May 1 as Law Day back in 1958.

Florida celebrates ‘Law Week’ the first week of May.

More than 400 people attended Friday, and Thompson said he doesn’t see an end in sight for their annual picnic.