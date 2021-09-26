Local animal rescues hold adoption event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Some pets have now found their fur-ever home.

Local cat rescue, Mew Tew Refuge, held an adoption event at Camping World in Panama City on Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

The event featured cats of all ages, from babies to grown adults.

Mew Tew Refuge also collaborated with the Salty Cats of St. Andrews rescue and the BFF Animal Rescue to put on the event.

The BFF Animal Rescue brought dogs up for adoption, as well.

Founder of Mew Tew Refuge, Lisa Hill, said the organization rescues cats who have been abused, homeless or with physical ailments. They currently have over 150 cats up for adoption at their rescue.

Hill said seeing the cats find new, loving homes makes her heart sing.

“When [the rescue is] full, you don’t have a lot of one-on-one time with them,” Hill said. “When they find their own home and they can get that special love and attention, that just makes your day… it makes your year.”

Hill also said the refuge holds an event every weekend to help get the kitties adopted.

She said Mew Tew Refuge is at PetSmart on 23rd Street the first and second Saturday of the month from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

People can also reach out to Mew Tew Refuge to set up an appointment for a meet-and-greet with a cat.

Learn more about the Mew Tew Refuge and how you can help with their mission.