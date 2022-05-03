PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Live music will soon be coming to Panama City!

Tom Smith with the Shaddai Shriners joined us in studio to tell us about the event.

Saturday, May 14 musician Chad Street will be performing at the Shaddai Shriners located at 1101 West 19th Street in Panama City.

The doors open at 7 p.m. and Chad Street will be taking the stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are fifteen dollars per person at the door.

For more information on this event click here or watch the full interview on News 13 This Morning!