PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The hustle and bustle of the holidays has come and gone.

As we kick off the new year and begin making resolutions it’s important to be aware of the post-holiday blues and how to keep your mental health in check.

As we slowly work our way back into the swing of things of day-to-day living, many people can experience depression-like symptoms.

The folks at Life Management Center want people to make it their New Year’s resolution to focus more on their mental health.

January 1 marks the day that people begin their New Year’s resolutions. While some decide to start exercising, eat better, or learn a new hobby many overlook their mental well-being.

“It’s completely normal for someone to feel sad or down,” Life Management Center Director of Marketing and Public Relations Kristina Williams said.

After the holidays, family, friends, and house guests have all gone home and reality sets back in.

“But when we really are concerned that someone could be experiencing depression, it’s when those feelings and emotions last longer than what’s expected,” Williams said.

Kristina Williams with life management says once those feelings exceed two weeks it’s a good idea to reach out to professionals.

But before that happens she wants people to take control of their mental health.

“The first step is to understand that it is a sign of strength and that it is brave to ask for help. So if someone is struggling with their mental health and they are ready to get some help, asking for help is so brave and so strong,” Williams said.

It’s important to look for symptoms in not only yourself but others.

Such symptoms include no longer finding joy in activities, canceling events with friends, not taking pride in their appearance, and more.

Once these signs begin to become more prevalent healthcare professionals recommend people take part in a self-care plan.

There are eight different dimensions of self-care and wellness.

“Emotional, spiritual, intellectual, physical, environmental, financial, occupational. And social. And each one of those is very important to come together to give us that self-care and that mental wellness,” Williams said.

She suggests people find out what works for them.

To start incorporating these self-care steps into your daily life Williams suggests taking time for yourself for just five minutes each day.

“What works for one person might not work for the other. So, the things that bring me joy and refuel me may not work for you. And so, it’s very important for individuals to figure out what works for them and what brings them that self-awareness and fulfillment,” Williams said.

Life Management Center offers a 24-hour hotline for anyone to connect with a mental health professional during a time of crisis. That number is 850-522-4485.

Williams offers an 8-hour mental health first aid course that covers all the tools you need to help yourself or someone in distress. The class is $35.

