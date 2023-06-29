PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Legal Services of North Florida in Panama City held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark their grand reopening.

The office was devastated by Hurricane Michael and required significant restoration. While employees were able to return to the office a year after the storm, it took time to complete the renovation, mostly due to a lack of money.

Legal Services of North Florida Managing Attorney Jim Coombs says the office is now back and better than ever.

“It looks so much better than it did even before the hurricane. It’s just amazing that we have this opportunity now to get people over here and be able to help them again.”

The agency also has something new.

They’ve added a mobile office, which allows attorneys to go on the road, reaching clients who aren’t able to make the trip to the Panama City office.

“It will also help rural counties where we don’t have offices so we can get there. When a disaster hits, especially in those small counties, we’ll have a way to be able to get there almost immediately after the disaster hits,” said Coombs.

Legal Services staff believes with the fully renovated main office and the new mobile office, they’ll be able to better help those who need it most.

“Our goal is always to continue serving people, helping people get access to the courts, access to legal answers, and help them solve problems that are affecting their ability to just be happy and being in good and safe and secure families,” said Legal Services of North Florida Executive Director Leslie Powell-Boudreaux.

Legal Services of North Florida is a not-for-profit providing free legal services to low-income clients who can’t afford a private attorney.

For more information on Legal Services of North Florida, click here.