PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The League of Women Voters of Bay County will host an event to observe Women’s History Month on Tuesday.

The group is hosting a presentation highlighting women and law.

There will also be a tribute to the life and work of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The event will be held at the Bay County Public Library at 5:30 p.m. and is completely free to attend. Refreshments will be provided.