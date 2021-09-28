Late John Robbins honored through Habitat for Humanity home dedication

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Tuesday morning Bay County Habitat for Humanity was able to break ground on its 100th home, and it was dedicated to the late John Robbins.

Robbins was a Bay County commissioner in the mid 90s, as well as a former chairman of the board for the Bay County Chamber of Commerce. He also was heavily involved with Habitat for Humanity.

Robbins passed away due to COVID-19 complications, and Tuesday was a special day for his family and friends as they were able to honor his legacy through the home dedication on what would’ve been his birthday.

The Robbins family was able to secure enough donations to have the home built in his memory.

Habitat for Humanity Bay County Board President Myron Guilford said it’s an honor to remember John’s legacy in this way.

“John wanted to do this. He was passionate about Habitat for Humanity, he enjoyed working here and he enjoyed helping people get into homes they probably wouldn’t be able to afford,” said Guilford.

The home dedicated to John Robbins is expected to be a three bedroom home. There are six other homes under construction at this time. To find out how you can help you can visit their website here.