Last chance to vote on a name for new St. Joe Company restaurant

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — There is only one day left to cast your vote to name the new Downtown marina district restaurant.

The St. Joe Company has narrowed down your nominations to four finalists.

They are Harrisons, Carswells, Bay Fisheries Co., and Massalina’s. Each of these names represents a piece of Panama City’s history.

St. Joe Hospitality is asking for community input to name new restaurant in Downtown Marina District

The restaurant is being built alongside Hotel Indigo, also coming to the downtown waterfront district.

The St. Joe Company says it will be a laid-back environment and the menu will have southern roots and coastal seafood.

You have until Monday November 8 at 5 p.m. to vote for the name you think best fits the restaurant.

To vote go to the St. Joe Hospitality Facebook page.