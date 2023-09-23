PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Saturday, Sheltair Aviation held Panama City’s second annual “Ladies in Aviation” event.

Through this experience, the Sheltair staff hopes to inspire young ladies.

“That boy doesn’t get to do all these fun things that we don’t get to,” the Customer Service Manager for Sheltair Aviation Nikke Newcity said. “Just play with the plane we get to play with the planes too.”

Newcity said the event originally started in Tampa.

“It got such great feedback from the community there at Lisa Holland our president really wanted all the other bases to kind of try to throw their own as well,” Newcity said.

In addition to exploring the air crafts, the girls got to meet women who fly planes and helicopters for a living.

“We are gathering a whole bunch of women and men from the industry to show young girls basically what they can do within the aviation industry, either as a fear or as a hobby,” Newcity said.

Newcity said hundreds of girls turned out for this year’s event.

“Last year was maybe about 40 people total that we had show up,” Newcity said. “And I want to say that that first through the door in the first like 10 minutes here today.”

Among this year’s attendees was fourth grader Amari Diaz who said she was most impressed by the private plane.

“It was very fancy as well as very clean,” Newcity said.

Newcity said next year’s ‘ Ladies in Aviation’ event will be even bigger and better.